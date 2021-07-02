BETTY LOU TESTERMAN, 84, of Milton, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 27, 2021. A Celebration of Life will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Milton Baptist Church, Pastor Allen Stewart officiating. She was born March 2, 1937, in Barboursville, a daughter of the late Basil Bledsoe Sr. and Minnie Hatfield Bledsoe. She was the owner of Ben Franklin Store - Variety World, Milton. Betty was also known in the community for her cake baking and catering. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Hazel Clay (Dick), Clara Johnson (Lynn) and Thelma Martin (Delbert); brothers, Basil Bledsoe Jr. (Eloise), Jarrell Bledsoe (Anna Lou) and David Bledsoe; and brothers-in-law, Bill Brooks, Eddie Statzer and Ernest Wheeler. Her brother, Darrell Bledsoe, joined her in their heavenly home on Monday, June 28, 2021. She is survived by her husband, John Testerman; daughter, Marilyn Testerman-Haye (Rick); two sisters, JoAnn Wheeler and Barbara Brooks; sisters-in-law, Violetta Bledsoe, Ann Bledsoe and Velma Statzer; granddaughter, Mallory Jarrell (Dave); and great-grandchildren, Jackson and Madison Jarrell. Betty spent her life in community service, including many years on the board of directors of the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, where she chaired several committees. She was a member of Milton Baptist Church where she served in many roles with a lifelong dedication to Christian service. She had a deep love for Marshall football and basketball and attended every game that she could. Some of her happiest times were spent at Walt Disney World with her family, watching stage shows and her favorite activity “people watching.” The true pride and joys of her life were her great-grandchildren, Jackson and Madison, and her fur babies, Maci and Cookie. Her life was also greatly touched by a special family friend, Peggy Woyan. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Milton Baptist Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
