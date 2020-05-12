BETTY NIKOLAUS, 97, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away May 10, 2020. She was born September 18, 1922, in San Jose, Calif. In 1946, Betty married a WWII Navy torpedo bomber, bombardier, Chick Nikolaus, who preceded her in death at the age of 101. They had a son, Larry, a retired United Airlines pilot who lives in Huntington. Betty was a loving wife and mother to Chick and Larry. She was a long time member of Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church of Barboursville. Active as a Presbyterian Woman she ordered training materials for Circle meetings, participated in quilting programs, made Chrismons Ornaments and helped with dinners and picnics. An avid golfer at Riviera Country Club, a bowling league member, a Huntington Mall Walker, Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Cabell County Extension Homemakers Club. She had a great group of friends who would go out to eat every Thursday night. A special thanks to the dialysis staff at HIMG and the Pulmonary staff at St. Mary’s. Betty had a full and wonderful life. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
