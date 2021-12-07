BETTY RUTH BRUMFIELD McGINNIS, of Barboursville, passed away December 3, 2021. She was born September 7, 1931, in Wayne County, a daughter of the late Lee and Hattie McKee Brumfield. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack McGinnis; son, Jack McGinnis II; and her brothers, Raymond and Donald Brumfield. She is survived by her daughter, Sunnygail McGinnis of Huntington; sister, Phyllis Morrison of Barboursville; brother, Richard Brumfield (Jenny) of Huntington; grandchildren, Jack McGinnis III (Rachel), Tyler Haworth (Jessie), and Jenny Keaton; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Weston McGinnis and Grayson and Jackson Tilley; special niece and her family, Gina Crews (Greg) and their children Spencer Crews (deceased), Suzanna Davenport (Nate) and their children Crews and Lyla Davenport. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021, with visitation one hour prior, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Greg Wagoner. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Fellowship Baptist Church, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- A dentist became a top opioid buyer in W.Va. Now a drug firm faces penalty for ignoring red flags
- Drug charges against ex-Marshall football player dropped
- ALEXIS “LEXI” KAY MASSIE
- Martinsburg routs Huntington High, 62-21
- Cannabis education center in Huntington ready to open
- Arrest warrant issued for replacement worker at Cabell Huntington Hospital
- Herd bowl announcement to come Sunday
- After long wait, Milton girl receives new heart
- Progress made in Special Metals strike negotiations, officials report
- Dingess’ analysis of state title game is it’s a tossup
Collections
- Photos: Ritter Park Christmas display lighting
- Photos: Barboursville Christmas Parade
- Photos: Christmas with a Cause 2021
- Photos: Martinsburg tops Huntington, 62-21 in Class AAA championship
- Photos: Readers' deer photos 2021
- Photos: Huntington Dance Theatre rehearses for "The Nutcracker"
- Photos: City of Huntington Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Photos: King of the Mountain State at Mountain Health Arena
- Photos: South Point vs. Fairland, girls basketball
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Raceland, girls basketball