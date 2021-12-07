BETTY RUTH BRUMFIELD McGINNIS, of Barboursville, passed away December 3, 2021. She was born September 7, 1931, in Wayne County, a daughter of the late Lee and Hattie McKee Brumfield. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack McGinnis; son, Jack McGinnis II; and her brothers, Raymond and Donald Brumfield. She is survived by her daughter, Sunnygail McGinnis of Huntington; sister, Phyllis Morrison of Barboursville; brother, Richard Brumfield (Jenny) of Huntington; grandchildren, Jack McGinnis III (Rachel), Tyler Haworth (Jessie), and Jenny Keaton; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Weston McGinnis and Grayson and Jackson Tilley; special niece and her family, Gina Crews (Greg) and their children Spencer Crews (deceased), Suzanna Davenport (Nate) and their children Crews and Lyla Davenport. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021, with visitation one hour prior, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Greg Wagoner. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Fellowship Baptist Church, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

