BETTY SUE McCOY, 81, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away June 18, 2021, at her home. She was born February 13, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ezra and Norma Walker Ramey. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Deborah Sue McCoy; brothers, Carl Ramey, Donald Ramey and Jerry Ramey; sisters, Roberta Kitchen and Barbara Lucas; and brother-in-law, Orea Wiley. She is survived by one son, Randy McCoy of Barboursville; three daughters, Teresa (Rod) McFann of Lesage, W.Va., Tina (Danny) Parsons of Barboursville and Rhonda (Greg) France of Huntington; one sister, Helen Wiley of Wyoming; sisters-in-law, Kay Ramey and Stella Ramey; six grandchildren, Lauren Cooper, Megan Eplin, Christopher McFann, Jennifer France, Cassie Parsons and Ryan McFann; two great-grandchildren, Sophia Eplin and Cameron Cooper; very special friend, Joyce Smith; and a host of special nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Robert Osborne. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you