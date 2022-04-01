On February 9, 2022, BEULAH JEAN HINCHMAN, of Lake Wylie, S.C., passed away into God’s graces following a period of declining health. She was born August 25, 1928, the daughter of the late George and Maggie Evans of Logan, W.Va. She was a graduate of Mountain State Business College in Parkersburg, W.Va., and Greenville Technical College in Greenville, S.C. She was employed as an administrator in the Communications Department by the Greenville County, SC, Sheriff’s Department before retirement and was a member of Southside Baptist Church. She is predeceased by her husband, William N. Hinchman, and by her son, William B. Hinchman, of Harrisburg, N.C. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Lyons of Fort Mill, S.C.; her granddaughter, Nichole Hinchman Dave of Gainesville, Fla.; and her grandson, Eric Hinchman of Harrisburg, N.C. A family graveside memorial and burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Swann Cemetery, Barboursville. As an alternative to flowers, donations may be made on behalf of Beulah Jean Hinchman to Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte Region, https://www.hpccr.org/giving. The Hinchman Family has entrusted arrangements to Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. 

