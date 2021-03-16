BEVERLY JEAN ALBRIGHT, 66, of Barboursville, W.Va., went to be with her Savior early in the morning on March 13, 2021. Bev was born July 5, 1954, and raised in Huntington, W.Va. Bev graduated from Barboursville High School and moved to Hudsonville, Mich., in 2004 to be near her son, Jason, and her grandchildren, Hunter and Madison. Bev made many friends in Michigan while working at Royal Technologies in Hudsonville. She will be missed by many. Bev moved back to West Virginia in 2017 to be near her family there. She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Adkins; and two sisters, Diana Adkins and Trenda Young. She is survived by her mother, Jean Blankenship; and her stepfather, Boyd Blankenship; son, Jason (Julie) Albright; brothers, Mark (Dreama), Mike (Debbie); grandchildren, Hunter and Madison Albright; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Minister Emual Adkins officiating. Burial will be in the Claude Adkins Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

