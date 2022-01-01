BILLY DWAINE COOPER, 65, of Milton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, following a prolonged illness. Billy Dwaine was born on January 14, 1956, to Billy Gene and Geraldine Adkins Cooper. Billy Dwaine was preceded in death by his father, Billy Gene Cooper; paternal and maternal grandparents; and close family members, Bennie Sr., Bennie Jr. (Junie) and Opal Ashworth. Billy is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Dr. Bonnie Beaver Cooper; mother, Geraldine Adkins Cooper; one daughter, Ella (Matthew) Boggs; and Jonathon (Brandy) Broce, whom he loved like a son. In addition to his immediate family, Billy Dwaine leaves behind special friends: David Ashworth, Kim and Ryan Cooper, Greg, Rick, Scotty and Joe Meadows, whom he loved like brothers, as well as a host of cousins and other friends and family. Billy Dwaine was a member of Chestnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where he was raised and taught Sunday School. He was a graduate of Milton High School Class of 1974. In his younger days, he was an avid Harley-Davidson rider and loved spending time on the open road. Billy was a sheet metal worker for over 40 years and taught everyone he had a chance to work with how to make a living with their hands. If you asked him how he got to be where he was in life today, he would smile and tell you he was just a successful sheep farmer. Billy Dwaine was a Past Master of the Lebanon Lodge No. 68 in Milton, a member of the Scottish Rite Huntington Bodies, Beni Kedem Shrine Temple in Charleston, W.Va., Eastern Star Chapter No. 149 and other associations. He was a man filled with stories and wit, always looking to put a smile or laugh on someone’s face. Billy Dwaine loved his wife, Bonnie, more than words could describe, and was endlessly proud of his daughter, Ella, for doing things he could only have dreamed of. Billy Dwaine will be remembered by many for a host of different reasons, because of the “never know what will be said next” attitude he always had, but he will be remembered most for his precious pearls of wisdom, generosity, forgiving spirit and unconditional love for those closest to him. Billy always said that in this life he went in search of freedom, and along the way found all the blessings life had to offer but he never thought he could have. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Billy Dwaine Cooper to the Gideon’s International Living Memorial Bible Plan. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at Chestnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Milton, by Pastor Chelcie Gibson and Pastor Mark Hesson. Burial will follow at Toney Hill Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Chestnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church and also one hour prior to the service on Monday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
