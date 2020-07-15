Essential reporting in volatile times.

BILLY GENE BLACK, 88, of Milton, passed away July 13, 2020. He was born August 30, 1931, in Cabell County, W.Va., a son of the late Emerson and Mary Bell Black. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Opal Mae Black; brothers, Birtus, Tom, Hershel and James Black; sisters, Rebecca King, Stella Clagg, Jessie Clagg, Emma Stanley, Lillian Barilla, Bessie Jenkins, Millie Black, Dollie Black and Mid Smith. He is survived by a niece whom he raised as a daughter, Tammy Wilkes and her companion Jimmy Harshbarger; great-nieces, Lindsey (Chris Muncy) and Kristen (Billy Mullins); numerous nieces, nephews, great-great-nieces and -nephews that he loved dearly, Brendan, Maggie Mae, Maryanne, Dusty, Carson, Bryson and Kayden. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Bias Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

