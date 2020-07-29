BILLY GENE COOPER, 90, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord at his residence on July 27, 2020. Billy was born on October 26, 1929, in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late Lloyd Cooper and Geneva Jenkins Cooper. Billy was preceded in death by his father and mother, Lloyd and Geneva; as well as Bennie and Opal Ashworth, whom he considered like parents. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Rex and Max, and one sister, Ada Kay Fetty. He is also preceded in death by Bennie “Junie” Ashworth, a lifelong friend, whom he considered like a brother. Billy is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Geraldine Adkins Cooper; one son, Billy Dwaine (Bonnie) Cooper; and one granddaughter, Ella (Matthew) Boggs. He also leaves behind a dear friend and work partner, Pierce Hatfield. In addition to his immediate family and friends, he leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Billy was a member of Chestnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church for 66 years, where he served as a teacher and trustee, always having faith in the Lord to lead, guide and direct his life. Billy served in the Army and was a Korean War veteran. He was a member of The Gideons International, where he traveled to churches, jails, schools and other countries to help Bibles to be placed in the hands of those that needed them. He was a member of the Scottish Rite and York Rite, Lebanon Lodge No. 68 AF&AM and Eastern Star Chapter No. 149. He was also a member of the Shriners. Billy graduated from Milton High School in 1947, and after serving his time in the Army, met the love of his life, later settling down and starting a family. Billy was a carpenter for nearly 60 years, a member of the Carpenter Local No. 302, and still worked long into his 80s so that he could always stay young. Billy was 70 years old before he had his first and only grandchild, who gave him a newfound joy in life, and together they shared many adventures. Billy was most proud of the son he raised, the life he shared with his wife, and his granddaughter for following her dreams and starting Medical School. Billy was an avid reader and loved bluegrass gospel music. Billy had a kind heart and did not know a stranger. He always believed in second chances and seeing the best in people, even when others could not. He didn’t dwell on the past, and would give his own shirt off his back if it meant helping someone else. He would always tell others that to be successful in this life, you just had to be happy with what you accomplished; it did not matter what anyone else thought. Billy was a friend to everyone and anyone, always finding someone to talk to wherever he went. Billy leaves behind a legacy of patience, love, generosity, kindness and godliness. Those that know Billy remember he would always eat dessert first, because you never knew if you would be able to finish your meal. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to The Gideons International Living Memorial Bible Fund in memory of Billy G. Cooper. Wallace Funeral Home in Milton will be handling funeral services for the family. The viewing will be at Chestnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. and from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral service, which will be held at the same location on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 3 p.m. with Reverend Chelcie Gibson and Pastor Mark Hesson officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Restaurants report angry encounters with ‘anti-maskers’
- Huntington named ‘Nicest Place in West Virginia’ by Reader’s Digest
- Teen could face charges after deadly crash in Huntington on Wednesday
- Former Marshall RB Delvin Weems dead at 23
- New trial date set in false mall kidnapping case
- Pumpkin House tradition won’t end, owner says, but display was ‘too risky’ because of virus
- ‘We Back Blue’ holds peaceful march through downtown Huntington
- West Virginia senator says he won’t part with General Lee car or cover its Confederate flag
- Lawsuit filed against leaders of local Facebook groups alleging defamation, missing fundraiser money
- Huntington residents march in support of black lives, free speech
Images
Collections
- Photos: Black Lives Matter march in downtown Huntington
- Photos: New Highlawn Elementary School nears completion
- Photos: We Back Blue rally
- Photos: The Wild Ramp Farmer's Market
- Photos: Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area
- Photos: Kayak Roll Clinic at Marshall Rec Center
- Photos: Mural project in Central City
- Photos: Mother's Day Do-Over at The Venetian
- Photos: Paramount Arts Center hosts drive-in concert
- Photos: Aerial views over Huntington.