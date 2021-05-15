BILLY JO BLAKE, 76, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. He was born January 9, 1945, in Cabell County, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Josephine and William Blake; one son, Jimmy Blake; one sister, Helen Dean (Mike Clagg); and stepson, Ronald Riley Jr. He is survived by his little fur baby, Sassy; wife, Judy Blake; daughter, Annette Shull (Scottie); son, Billy Blake Jr. (Tonya Chapman); stepchildren, Roger D. Hatfield, Lynn Hedrick and Rhona Henson; two brothers, Bobby Blake (Carla) and Brian Blake; one sister, Betty Jeffers (Butch); seven grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren. Billy was a retired transmission mechanic from Turnpike Ford of Huntington. He loved antique cars. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. Special thanks to his grandson Michael Morgan for being his buddy, helper and caregiver! Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you