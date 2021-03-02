BILLY JOE MORRIS, 73 of Barboursville, passed away February 26, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church by Pastor Steve Hinkle. He was born March 25, 1947, in Milton, a son of the late Joseph and Hazel Reynolds Morris. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Bowyer Morris; daughter, Tracey (Rob) DeBoard; son, Jamie (Amy) Morris; grandchildren, Bryanna, Abigayle and Benjamin DeBoard, Chase and Lindsay Hendricks, and Ally and Miley Morris; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

