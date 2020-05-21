BILLY KEITH THOMPSON, 87, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born on March 5, 1933, in Cabell County, W.Va., a son of the late Burley and Maudie Hughes Thompson. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, JoAnn Jefferson, Bobby Thompson, Dick Thompson and Jerry Thompson; one grandson, Zachary Scarberry; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alva and Helen Dailey. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict and was retired from Steel of West Virginia. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Imogene Dailey Thompson; one daughter, Lois Scarberry (Bruce); two sons, Gary “Alan” Thompson (Felicia) and David Thompson (Susan); one sister, Judy Lawhon; one brother, Burley “Bud” Thompson (Carolyn); grandchildren, Kristy Winters (Bo), Holly Browning (Justin), Scott Thompson (Mandy), April Cooper (Ryan) and Joshua Scarberry; great-grandchildren, Kendy Winters, Kacey Winters, Carly Osburn, Marlee Browning, Chloe Browning, Korey White, Colton Cooper, Whitleigh Cooper and Casen Thompson. The family would like to thank Mary Lou Thompson, Dale and Elaine Henry, Roger and Floe Dailey, Jim Hanna, Regina Arbogast and Dr. Collins for all of their love and care. Funeral services were held Monday, May 18, 2020, at Barker Ridge United Baptist Church with Pastor Roger Smathers and Rev. Charlie Henry officiating, with burial in the Bexfield Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tanning salons added to fourth phase of opening
- Former Schooner’s restaurant barge moved for renovations
- Meadows Elementary replacement in Ritter Park in ‘very early’ planning stage, superintendent says
- Two Barboursville men plowing garden plots for those in need
- CARLEN MERRITT
- Hurricane, W.Va., family takes nothing for granted after COVID-19 ordeal
- Huntington East Middle teacher sews, donates over 1,600 face masks to facilities in need
- Free COVID-19 testing for all in Cabell County coming next week
- Fourth phase of West Virginia reopenings announced
- Guidelines being developed to reopen malls in WV
Images
Collections
- Photos: Village of Barboursville Elementary 5th-grade graduation parade
- Photos: Cabell Midland "Final Drive-Through"
- Photos: Salvation Army fish fry
- Photos: St. Joseph Catholic School parade
- Photos: Former Herd, NFL player Legursky lends hand to United Way
- Photos: West Virginia Air National Guard flyover
- Photos: Covenant School mobile kindergarten graduations
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: Bridget's Dance Academy parade
- Photos: GHPRD Mother’s Day Craft N Go event