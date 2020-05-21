Essential reporting in volatile times.

BILLY KEITH THOMPSON, 87, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born on March 5, 1933, in Cabell County, W.Va., a son of the late Burley and Maudie Hughes Thompson. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, JoAnn Jefferson, Bobby Thompson, Dick Thompson and Jerry Thompson; one grandson, Zachary Scarberry; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alva and Helen Dailey. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict and was retired from Steel of West Virginia. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Imogene Dailey Thompson; one daughter, Lois Scarberry (Bruce); two sons, Gary “Alan” Thompson (Felicia) and David Thompson (Susan); one sister, Judy Lawhon; one brother, Burley “Bud” Thompson (Carolyn); grandchildren, Kristy Winters (Bo), Holly Browning (Justin), Scott Thompson (Mandy), April Cooper (Ryan) and Joshua Scarberry; great-grandchildren, Kendy Winters, Kacey Winters, Carly Osburn, Marlee Browning, Chloe Browning, Korey White, Colton Cooper, Whitleigh Cooper and Casen Thompson. The family would like to thank Mary Lou Thompson, Dale and Elaine Henry, Roger and Floe Dailey, Jim Hanna, Regina Arbogast and Dr. Collins for all of their love and care. Funeral services were held Monday, May 18, 2020, at Barker Ridge United Baptist Church with Pastor Roger Smathers and Rev. Charlie Henry officiating, with burial in the Bexfield Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

