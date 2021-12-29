BOBBY ALLEN BLACK JR., 55, of Ona, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born April 29, 1966, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of Bobby Allen Black Sr. and the late Shirley Faye Sutphin Black. In addition to his father, he is survived by one son, Dustin Black; one brother, Kevin Black; two sisters, Robin Meyer and Kathy Black. A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace 

