With heavy hearts and great sadness, we share the passing of BOBBY GENE COURTS of Milton, on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the age of 81. He was the beloved husband of Mavis (Dotty) Courts. He was born June 4, 1940, to the late Hurshel and Clara Courts. Bobby retired from Owens-Illinois and was an avid farmer, hunter and a family man. He loved to share his garden harvest with many friends and family members. He was additionally preceded in death by family members, Elmer and Florence Ball, Dorkas Gill, Thelma and Buzzy Hutchinson, and Jerry Morrison. Bobby is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dotty; children, Matthew Courts, Anita (George) Robinson and Michelle (Wesley) Linville; grandchildren, Natasha Robinson, Allison Robinson, Tabitha Linville (Justin Conner) and Andrew (Tiana) Linville; and great-grandchildren, Colton Robinson, Grayson Linville and Paisley Counts. He is also survived by his sister, Connie (John) Danford, and family members, Marvin and Barbara Ball, Sharon Morrison and Eddie Jeffers. Bobby leaves behind a host of additional family members and friends, including his special friend, Johnny Lewis, who he loved to pick beans with. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 28, at 11 a.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
