BOBBY LEE “MOUSIE” GILL, 93, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away March 29, 2022. He was born August 12, 1928, in Salt Rock, W.Va., a son of the late Lonnie and Jessie Davis Gill. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Morrison Gill, brother, Hancil Ruben Gill, and two sisters, Margaret Bills and Myrtle Gilkerson. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Monte Hale of Salt Rock; one son, Jack Gill of Salt Rock; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Howard and Leah Gill and Jim and Helen Gill; brother-in-law, James Gilkerson; grandchildren, Mike (Tammy) Gill, Michelle (Doug) Cardwell, Mark (Amber) Hale; great-grandchildren, Miranda Eckert, Carla (Mike) Hill, Katelyn Cardwell, Cora Hale, Matthew Hale, Wathen Cardwell, Weston Cardwell and Avarie Gill; great-great-grandchildren, Elliott, Colt and Presleyann; many special nieces and nephews; special neighbor that was like a daughter, Judy Gue; and many special friends and neighbors. Special thanks to Kelly Smith for the love and support. Special thanks to two very special hospice aides, Melissa Cooper and Missy Brooks, who pampered and spoiled him, as well as Hospice of Huntington and St. Mary’s Home Health. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. David Cardwell. Burial will be in Gill Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
