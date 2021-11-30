BONNIE JoANN FEATHERLY, 68, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021. She was born April 12, 1953, in Lady Smith, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy Lahr Piaseczny. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Dale Featherly. She is survived by three sisters, Peggy Humphrey, Alice Gibson and Lorie Piaseczny Davis; stepdaughter, Denise Holder; and several nieces and nephews. At her request, she will be cremated and there will be no services. Her final resting place will be beside her husband in Webb Lake, Wis. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
