BONNIE LOU EDMONDS, 73, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away January 16, 2021. She was born October 18, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Leonard and Mabel Winters Murphy. She was a member of Cox’s Landing Methodist Church. She was also preceded in death by her twin sister, Connie Sue Murphy. She is survived by her husband, Ivan Lee Edmonds; one daughter and son-in-law, Traysea and Matthew Moresea; one sister, Ella Jean Rice; two grandchildren, Maria Grace Moresea and Maximillian Steele Moresea. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

