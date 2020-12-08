BONNIE LUE MORRISON, 80, of West Hamlin, W.Va., passed away December 4, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born July 8, 1940, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Johnny and Priscilla Maddox Stratton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Edward Morrison. She is survived by one daughter, Deanna McChristian; one son, Bruce Morrison; one brother, Ronald Stratton; four grandchildren, Derrick McChristian, Dusty McChristian, Brandi McChristian and Nicole Autrey; three great-grandchildren, Brianna Judy, Nathan McChristian and Samuel Autrey. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor David Vickers. Burial will be in Maddox Swann Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

