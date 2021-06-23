BRANDON PRESTON WILLIAMS, age 33, the loving father of Roman Preston Williams, joined his brother, Joey Kenneth Williams, in Heaven on June 19, 2021. He was born August 10, 1987, in Williamson, W.Va. He was a graduate of Cabell Midland High School Class of 2005. He attended Huntington Junior College for dental assisting. He had many skill sets along with a very strong work ethic, and worked in all aspects of construction. He was a big fan of Kentucky basketball. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and restoring classic trucks and, most of all, spending time with his son. He was a loving father, son, uncle, grandson and brother. He loved his son, Roman, more than words can express. Brandon was well-loved and is dearly missed by his son, Roman, “his life,” Roman’s mother, Amanda Blake, whom he never stopped loving; his parents, Jess Preston Williams and Barbara Justice; his brothers, Marty (Yari) Scott and Andy Williams; his grandparents, Bob and Lois Justice; and all of his true friends and family. Services are reserved for immediate family and by invitation only. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

