Infant BRANTLEIGH WADE DEAN, son of Lloyd Austin Dean and Autumn Bartram of Branchland, W.Va., passed away October 16, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Green Valley Cemetery by Pastor Jason Salmons. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Shelby Harrington, grandfather, Russell Lee Sorsby, great-uncle, Tim Harrington, and great-grandmother, Vickie Miller. Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, Randy and Carolyn Bartram; maternal great-grandparents, Herbert and Sharon Lucas and Randall Bartram, all of Branchland; paternal grandparents, Claresa Sorsby of Martin County, Ky., David Dean of Fort Gay, W.Va.; paternal great-grandparents, Lloyd and Crystal Tabor of Wayne, W.Va.; special aunt, Emilee Bartram; special uncle, Andy Sorsby; special great-auntie, Monica Harrington; great-aunts and -uncles, DeeDee and J.C. Porter and Homer and Tammy Bailey. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please follow social distancing and mask requirements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

