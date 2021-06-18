BRENDA BERNICE BAYLOUS, 79, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away June 15, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, by Rev. David Cardwell at Baylous Cemetery. She was born October 27, 1941, in Lincoln County, a daughter of the late Harold and Marie Maddox Settle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Keith Baylous, and her daughter, Vetina Baylous. She is survived by her son, Todd Baylous of Salt Rock, and grandchildren, Brittany, Courtney, Todd and Justin. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

