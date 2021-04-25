BRENDA FAYE BROWN, 62, of Barboursville, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Vernon Paul Crockett and Beatrice Radcliff Crockett. She worked as a Registered Nurse and was proud of her work as a mental health counselor. She is survived by one daughter, Amy E. Brown of Brooklyn, N.Y.; two sons, Zachary Brown of Leadville, Colo., and Dylan T. Brown of Philadelphia, Pa.; their father, Terry Brown of Huntington; her grandchildren, Krosby and Dax; two special cats, RT and Blue; and numerous brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces, with special mention for Carl Tate and James Crockett for all the support and help he provided over the years of her illness. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dr. Sheffer Clark Dialysis Patient Fund, C/O Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation, Skip Edwards, 1690 Medical Center Drive, Huntington, WV 25701. Services will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

