BRENDA GAIL McGOWAN, 64, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021. She was born September 30, 1957, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Ralph and Kitty Kathryn Sullivan Adkins. She was a former employee of River Park Hospital. She is survived by her daughter, Holly McGowan of Chesapeake, Ohio; grandchildren, McKenzie and Peyton; several sisters and brothers; and her special pet, “Prissy.” Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

