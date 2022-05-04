BRENDA KAYE BERRY, 70, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 1, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor David Cardwell and Rev. Doyle Berry. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. She was born January 28, 1952, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Rev. Herman and Norma Nida Berry. She was preceded in death by her infant brother, Hallie Doyle Berry, Charles Eugene “Bubby” Berry and Kenneth Berry and Shirley; sister, Earlisee “Sissy” Porter and Greg; special brothers-in-law, James Ross and David Newman. She is survived by brother, Herman “Peachie” Berry Jr. and Parshia; sisters, Janice Newman and Patricia Ann Ross; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Brenda was a member of Glory Way Baptist Church and blessed them with her singing. Brenda touched many people along the way, from casual acquaintances to the health care workers that cared for her all through the years. She was an inspiration to many. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

