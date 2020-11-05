Essential reporting in volatile times.

BRYAN KEITH COLLINS, 49, of Huntington, passed away November 4, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Riverside Gardens, Woodbury, Tenn. He was born April 22, 1971, in Richmond, Va., a son of Patricia Nisbet Collins of Huntington and the late Roland Collins. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Keith Wright, and nephew, Cody Wright, all of Aylett, Va. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

