BURR DENNIS PAUGH, 69, of Barboursville, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor David Kitchen. Entombment will follow at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was born January 14, 1952, in Weston, W.Va., a son of the late Gail and Lorena Paugh. He is survived by his wife, Joy Sheets Paugh; two daughters, Michelle Brooks of Atlanta, Georgia, and Shelby Paugh of Tampa, Florida; one son, Dennis Paugh of Milton; two brothers, Danny Paugh of Calabash, N.C., and David Paugh of Tennessee; four grandchildren, Tanner, Landon, Kerrigan and Mia; and special caregiver and friend, James Mayhone. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

