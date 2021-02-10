C. RICHARD PLYBON, 84, of Ona, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, February 6, 2021. He was born March 5, 1936, in Barboursville, a son of the late Herman and Mabel Grass Plybon. He was a retired employee of INCO and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Raymond Plybon. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara McCaffrey Plybon; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Dan Cooper of Pittsburgh, Pa.; sons and daughter-in-law, Bret and Lisa Plybon of Raleigh, N.C., and Evan Plybon of Lafayette, La.; sister, Ruth Lambert of Barboursville; three grandchildren, Drew and Mye Cooper, Ben and Mikayla Cooper, all of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Ashley Jo Plybon of Raleigh, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, MaiLan and Remy Cooper of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Alyssa Turner, Christian and Becca Hall, who were loved as grandchildren; and many loved nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans, W.Va. Memorial contributions may be made to Gateway Christian Church Haiti Fund or Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

