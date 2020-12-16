CALLIE BEATRICE ADKINS, 81, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away December 14, 2020. She was born March 8, 1939, a daughter of the late Edley Stuart Adkins and Harriet May Adkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cormel G. Adkins. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Mike Gue; two sons and daughter-in-law, Scotty and Cindy Adkins and Dana Kevin Adkins; Marsha and Kenny Eaves; one sister, Odessa Adkins; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Judy Adkins; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; two special friends, Minnie Ramey and Daisy Hager. Callie’s greatest joy was serving her Lord and Savior. She always left her testimony wherever she went. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Morrison Cemetery by Pastor Jason McComas and Pastor Smokey Hager. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

