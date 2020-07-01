Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


CALVIN E. ROBERTS, 91, of Milton, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born June 1, 1929, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a son of the late John Van and Lula Thompson Roberts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters. Calvin was retired from Connors Steel of Huntington. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Nova J. Withrow Roberts; one daughter, Gail Detrick; stepsons, Ron and Ted Sizemore; many grand- and great-grandchildren; and his special fur baby, Maggie. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Rick Watson officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.