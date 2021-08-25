CALVIN LYNDOL PERRY, 81, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. He was born July 11, 1940, in Salt Rock, a son of Richard and Sareta Templeton Perry. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam. He is survived by one daughter, Amy L. Perry of Texas, and one sister, Teresa Nida. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.

