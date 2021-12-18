CARL “CHIPPIE” A. CHAPMAN, 97, of Ona, W.Va., passed away peacefully and comfortably into his heavenly home on December 15, 2021. “Chippie” was a kind, sincere and devoted man whose smiling face brought joy to those he met. He was born November 10, 1924, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Oscar and Aretta Morris Chapman. He was preceded in death by siblings, Locie, Howard, Opal Ryder, Linvel, Velma Lewis, Clifford and Gracie “Jean” Brotherton. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Rosemary Woodrum Chapman; two sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen and Patty Chapman and Rick and Kristine Chapman; three grandchildren, Joey (Sarah) Chapman, Elizabeth Chapman and Matthew Chapman; two great-grandchildren, Trey and Harper. Carl is also survived by his brother, Richard Chapman. Carl was a World War II Asiatic Pacific Campaign veteran of the United States Navy. He was employed over 35 years at Houdaille Inc. Afterward he worked for Lambert Construction. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Kevin Lantz. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family says masks are required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police roundup: Student detained after threat at Cabell high school, authorities on alert nationally
- Man admits guilt after killing woman while driving intoxicated at Huntington retail store
- Three sorority members accepted into MU med school
- Huntington woman convicted of murder in 2017 shooting of husband
- Police roundup: Huntington release name of pedestrian killed on US 60 Monday
- Lainey Armistead: Athletes need WV’s Save Women’s Sports Act
- Huntington city mechanic sues auto parts store after incident left him injured
- Used car dealership owner convicted in $4.3 million Toyota fraud case
- With committee formed, Marshall starts search for new athletic director
- Herd HC Huff builds for future with Class of 2022
Collections
- Photos: 2021 West Virginia State Cheer Championships
- Photos: 2021 Winter Commencement
- Photos: Christmas Village at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Proctorville Christmas parade
- Photos: Huntington Fraternal Order of Police Christmas Party
- Photos: Santa Claus visits Gallaher Village Square
- Photos: Huntington Police Department conducts promotion ceremony
- Photos: Huntington vs. Peninsula Catholic, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall football visits Facing Hunger Foodbank
- Photos: Marshall football practices for New Orleans Bowl