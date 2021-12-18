CARL “CHIPPIE” A. CHAPMAN, 97, of Ona, W.Va., passed away peacefully and comfortably into his heavenly home on December 15, 2021. “Chippie” was a kind, sincere and devoted man whose smiling face brought joy to those he met. He was born November 10, 1924, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Oscar and Aretta Morris Chapman. He was preceded in death by siblings, Locie, Howard, Opal Ryder, Linvel, Velma Lewis, Clifford and Gracie “Jean” Brotherton. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Rosemary Woodrum Chapman; two sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen and Patty Chapman and Rick and Kristine Chapman; three grandchildren, Joey (Sarah) Chapman, Elizabeth Chapman and Matthew Chapman; two great-grandchildren, Trey and Harper. Carl is also survived by his brother, Richard Chapman. Carl was a World War II Asiatic Pacific Campaign veteran of the United States Navy. He was employed over 35 years at Houdaille Inc. Afterward he worked for Lambert Construction. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Kevin Lantz. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family says masks are required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

