CARL EMMET GLOVER, 69, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. He was born October 30, 1952, in Cabell County, a son of the late Clydie and Martha Meadows Glover. He is also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Silas and Martha Davis. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Davis Glover; one daughter, Christine Korff (Wendy); one son, Jamie Glover (Shyla Hite); two sisters, Carolyn Adkins (Charlie) and Kathleen Conley (Terry); three brothers, EM Glover, Bill Glover (Kim) and Randal Glover; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Shatana, Brandon, Cody and Jacob; a special niece, Lisa Lucas; and a host of other nieces, nephews, friends and special fur baby, Rocky. A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Charlie Norris officiating. Friends may visit from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

