CARL EUGENE BURNS, 81, of Barboursville, passed away July 7, 2021. He was born January 18, 1940, in Cabell County, a son of the late Charles and Rosa Dunford Burns. He is preceded in death by his wife, Elnora Perry Burns. He is survived by his brother, Robert Tracy Burns of Huntington. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you