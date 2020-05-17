CARLEN “LEN” MERRITT, born December 26, 1967, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 6:15 p.m. He was surrounded by his wife of 32 years, Amy M. (Dobbs) Merritt; sons, Carlen “Ryan” and Colton Merritt; and his mother, Sandra G. (Nash) Merritt. He is preceded in death by his father, Pastor Carl Merritt. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Amy Melissa (Dobbs) Merritt; sons, Carlen “Ryan” Merritt and Colton Gray Merritt; his mother, Sandra G. (Nash) Merritt; brothers and sisters, Carl “Chip” and Julie (Martin) Merritt, Carla G. (Merritt) and Mark Jordan, Carlana “Robin” (Merritt) and Timothy Farley, Carlton “Dale” and Kelly (Townsend) Merritt; nephews and nieces, Carl “Brad” and Crystal (Webb) Merritt, Tuesday (Farley) and Jason Gandee, Joslyn (Jordan) and Josh Shelton, Levi and Aimee (Polen) Merritt, T.J. and Jess (Heltemes) Farley, Jasmyn Jordan, Colin Merritt, Sierra Jordan, Savanna Jordan; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Marlo and Nash Merritt, Cassie, Cooper and Camden Gandee, Keian, Kylie and Luke Shelton, Myles and Kasen Merritt and Peyton Farley. Len Merritt was a great man who loved his family and friends with all of his being. He was a member and deacon of Lighthouse Baptist Church, Milton. He put his heart and soul into everything he did. He was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, friend, coach, school bus driver, heavy machine operator, hard worker, provider; Len was everything and so much more. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, Milton, with visitation beginning at 5 p.m. Please respect social distancing during services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
