CARLTON E. TOLER, CMS USAF (ret), passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the age of 84. Carl was born on November 7, 1936, in Logan, W.Va., to Lester and Mae Hatfield Toler. He graduated from Logan High School in 1954 and attended Marshall College for one year. His quest to travel and experience the world was overwhelming, so he joined the USAF in July of 1955, where his musical talent was discovered. He was assigned to the USAF Band Career Field and served twenty years as an instrumentalist and musical director of Air Force jazz ensembles. His quest for travel and performing was a dream come true, as he lived in Europe for five years and served as musical director of the internationally famous USAFE Ambassadors jazz ensemble, whose mission took him to thirty-three countries, where their audiences would be as large as seventy-five thousand at international music festivals to several hundred in less populated communities. Upon his return to America in 1973, he was assigned to the AFRES band in Warner Robbins AFB and his travel continued throughout the country, averaging about 100,000 miles per year. His final assignment was Superintendent of the USAF musicians with the Bi-Centennial Band, whose mission was to perform in all 50 states within two years in celebration of the 200th birthday of America. After his retirement, he worked two years with musical groups, who provided music for icons like Frank Sinatra, Bob Hope, Mel Torme, Rosemary Clooney, Steve Allen and several more national entertainers. In 1979, Carl started his second career as an Investment Broker and served as a registered principal with National Association of Security Dealers until his retirement in 2001. In 1986, Carl met the love of his life and soul mate, Sharon; they were married in 1987 and enjoyed living on their boat in Destin, Florida, and sailing the Gulf of Mexico for two years before building a new home together. Sharon loved to travel as much as Carl, so over the next several years, they would visit various countries in Europe, including trips over the Christmas holidays to Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Zurich and Lucerne, Switzerland. This is the time of the year when most European countries spare no expense in holiday celebration, and visiting the famous art galleries can be enjoyed without massive crowds. Carl was preceded in death by his parents and his adopted daughter, Kimberly. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; stepson, Daniel Jiorle; daughter, Shellie and her husband Robert; son, Kevin; daughter-in-law, Robin Heirs; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law and their families, Emery Mitchell and Dale Mitchell; and our special rescue dog, “Baby Blue.” At Carl’s request, there will be no funeral service, but if anyone feels compelled to show condolences, a financial gift to Little Victories Animal Shelter, a children’s hospital or veteran’s charity would be greatly helpful to their mission. Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
