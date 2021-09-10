CARLTON ROY EAVES, 55, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. David Cardwell officiating. Burial will be in Frye Cemetery, Salt Rock. He was born April 19, 1966, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Shirley Ann Gue Jordan of Salt Rock and the late Carlos Eaves. He was an employee of Walmart in Barboursville. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Eaves, his stepfather, Johnny Jordan, and his caregiver, Keith Craft. He is survived by a sister, Amanda Eaves Slone and her husband Richard of Salt Rock; a sister, Sherri West; two nieces, Cayla Bowen and her fiancé Travis Goad, and Brianna Terry; one nephew, James Adkins and his fiancée Kaitlyn; a great-niece, Ensley Adkins; and an uncle and aunt, Darrius and Lora Hall. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

