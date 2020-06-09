Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


CARLTON THEODORE SHEPHERD, 72, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born March 29, 1948, in Lucedale, Mississippi, a son of the late Herbert and Alma Jean Dearman Shepherd. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was an avid fisherman and hunter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother. He is survived by his wife, Emma Bledsoe Shepherd; one daughter, Alicia (Chris) Hitt; four sons, Gene Shepherd, George (Teresa) Shepherd, Eric (Lisa) Shepherd and Carlton (Christina) Shepherd II, all of Louisiana and Mississippi; one stepdaughter, Ruth (Jim) McCallister of Hurricane, W.Va.; one stepson, Ivan Scarberry II; 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren and seven stepgreat-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, in charge of arrangements.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.