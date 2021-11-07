CAROL ANN SKAGGS, 67, of Barboursville, passed away November 4, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at the Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abbey of Devotion, Huntington, by Pastor Greg Wagoner. Entombment will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. She was born March 9, 1954, in Ronceverte, W.Va., a daughter of the late Herbert and Gladys Lewis Seay. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brittany, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ronald and Julia Skaggs. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Skaggs; one daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Jody Cremeans of Barboursville; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Herb and Paula Seay of Barboursville and Rosco and Brenda Linthicum of Barboursville; one grandson and his wife, Michael and Jessica Cremeans; one great-granddaughter, Aubrey; and several special nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you