CAROL ANNE MYLAR, 81, of Barboursville, passed into the loving arms of Jesus and the Holy Mother Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was greeted by many loved ones that were there to take her on the grand tour of her new home. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. She was born September 21, 1939, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Jeremiah (Jerry) and Claire Seiber Goheen. She was a graduate of Huntington East High School in 1957. She attended Marshall College and retired as a nurse from St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Joseph Goheen. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Albert E. Mylar; daughter and son-in-law, Katherine and Thomas Mylar Wintz of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Sherry Mylar of Arizona; grandchildren, Brenden Wintz, Declyn Mylar, Bryan Mylar, Katye Mylar and Shayne Mylar; and one great-grandchild, Aria Thinnes Mylar. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

