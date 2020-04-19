CAROL JEAN KIMBALL, 80, of Huntington, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born on October 6, 1939, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Pauline Smith Scarberry. She is also preceded in death by her husband, John Lee Kimball; three brothers, Leon, Raymond and Johnny Scarberry; and two sisters, Joann Earls and Karen Hicks. She is survived by four daughters, Tinka Felix (Randy), Jennifer O’Connell, Kimberly Cremeans (Harley) and Patricia Poulakos (John); one son, Roscoe Kimball (Anita); three sisters, Mary Trippett (Roger), Marian Bowen (Donald) and Linda Gowen; one brother, David Scarberry (Margaret); 15 grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Justin, Jonathan, Pamala, Emma, Matthew, Trevor, Dustin, Caressa, Heather, Jeff, Rebekah, Zackery and Caidenn; and 13 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at the Summers Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hinton, W.Va., for their love and care. A private graveside service will be conducted at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

