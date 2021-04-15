CAROL SUE KNIGHT, 76, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021. She was born October 24, 1944, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Howard and Dorothy Deskins Allen. She was a former employee of Walmart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Shirley Knight. She is survived by her husband, Austin Allen Knight; four daughters, Regina Cremeans of Clarksville, Tenn., Veronica (Brian) Raney of South Boston, Va., Mary (Tim) Black of Ona, W.Va., and Heather (Trevor) Blake of Barboursville, W.Va.; two sons, Charles (Dreama) Cremeans of Lesage, W.Va., and Allen Knight of Ocala, Fla.; 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Rosemont Memorial Gardens, 1057 Big Ben Bowen Highway, Huntington, with Pastor Charles Cremeans officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. The family would like to thank three special granddaughters who helped during her care, Kayla Crisp, Amber Martin and Misty Martin. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

