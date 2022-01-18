CAROLYN HUNTER, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Pastor Keith Watters officiating. She was born December 15, 1928, in Logan County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Arlan and Alta Murray Pelfrey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Buck" Hunter; two sisters, her twin Gwendolyn Wallen Donahoe and Maxine Atkinson. She is survived by one son, Charles R. Hunter of Huntington; two nieces, Linda Atkinson of Phoenix, Arizona, and Judy Mays of Lavalette; and two nephews, Darrell Atkinson of Huntington and Jerry VanFausen of Norfolk, Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace

