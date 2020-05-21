Essential reporting in volatile times.

CAROLYN MARIE NEWTON, 40, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord May 15, 2020. She was born May 16, 1979, in Huntington, a daughter of Ralph Midkiff of Huntington and the late Carolee Spurlock Midkiff. In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Midkiff Jr. She is survived by her son, Jaylon Newton; sister, Lisa Tanner; brothers, Warren and Gordon Wiggins; grandchildren, Aaliyah Jayde Mayo and Mason Lee Livingston; beloved cousin, Amanda Acord; Christine Backus-Porter and many other family and friends who loved her. Due to recent public health concerns, social distancing is appreciated. Private celebration of life services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

