CAROLYN SUE FLOYD ASH, 75, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born August 4, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Eloise Sanns. She was retired from the Green Acres Regional Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Chester Franklin Floyd, her second husband, Freddie Ash, and one brother, Michael Sanns. She is survived by three sons, Tim Floyd of Lesage, Seth (Pamela) Floyd of Barboursville and David (Joni) Floyd of Lesage; four grandchildren, Carrie Floyd, Hannah Floyd, Madison Floyd and Benjamin Floyd; one great-grandson, Oliver Straley; and a special friend, Carol Burge. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Jamie Jefferson officiating. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

