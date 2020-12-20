CAROLYN SUE JACKSON, 73, of Milton, passed away December 16, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Keaton Cemetery by Pastor Rick Watson. She was born April 24, 1947, in Huntington, a daughter of the late William and Opal Finley Kirtley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard B. Jackson. Carolyn is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kim and LaDonna Jackson; sisters, Marilyn Clagg of Milton, Connie James of Culloden and Angela Napier of Milton; and two grandchildren, Orin and Cheyenne Jackson. Carolyn had fought a courageous battle with leukemia for the last five years. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Baptist Church or the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. The family would like to thank the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, Hospice of Huntington and Reba Cline for their kindness and care during Mom’s illness. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

