CAROLYN SUE ROBINSON, 65, of Milton, WV, went home to be with the Lord on June 11, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born on February 12, 1955, in Mason County, a daughter of the late Dallas and Louise Meadows Chapman. She graduated from Hannan High School. She is survived by her loving husband, Mike Robinson, of 33 years; sister, Doris Chapman; brothers include Wendell Chapman, Clem “Will” Chapman, and preceded in death, Dallas “Eddie” Chapman; one son, Kelly Ray McNeely; stepdaughter, Caroline Renee Robinson, and stepson, Michael John Robinson; grandkids, Cole, Gavin, Katlyn and Jaiden; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on June 18, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton, W.Va. Burial will follow at Forest Memorial Park in Milton, W.Va. Visitation will be held at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, on June 17, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace

