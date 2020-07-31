Essential reporting in volatile times.

CAS SCHICK, age 20, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born in Cranberry, Pennsylvania, on July 28, 1999, to Chris Schick and Melissa Jackson (nee Settle). Cas is survived by his mother, Melissa (Brandyn) Jackson; father, Chris Schick; siblings, Hanna Schick, Eric Schick, Kaden Jackson, Lucy Jackson; maternal grandparents, James and Jennifer Settle and Julie Mullen; paternal grandmother, Mary Sandlin; close friend, Maleah Reshea; and a host of other family members and friends. Cas was a gentle soul. He enjoyed cooking and would cook all the time for his family. Cas had a talent of being able to hear music and replicating it on the piano and would play for hours. He also drew sketches of people. Cas recently took up Muay Thai with his brother Eric and always stayed active. He loved being the oldest brother and would support his younger siblings any way that he could, always smiling and goofing off; he will truly be missed by his friends and family. Celebration of Life service in West Virginia will be held at 1 p.m. August 2, 2020, Wallace Funeral Home, 1159 Central Ave., Barboursville, WV 25504, with visitation beginning at noon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

