CASSANDRA “CASSIE” LYNNE PRICE, 38, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away July 2, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Cassie was born December 13, 1982. She was preceded in death by her father, David Price, and maternal grandfather, Avery Hager. She is survived by her mother, Anita Gibson; stepdad, Tim Gibson; dog daughter, Maggie May Price; grandmother, Janice Hager; dog brother, Fred Gibson; stepsister, Andrea Gibson; stepsister, Marilyn Copeland (and Victor); uncle, Allen Hager (and Vivian); aunt, Tammy Lawson; cousin and BFF, Amanda Lawson; uncle, Donald Hager (and Vicky); aunt, Valerie Hager; aunt, Heather Mitchell (and Joshua); cousins, Kellini Krasne, McKenna Hager, Richard Hager, Amanda McGowin, Preston Hager, Alora Hager, Tyler McNeely; nieces, MaLeah and Madi Copeland; uncle, Ronnie; many other family; and special friends, Jasmine Bonds and Laura Miller. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

