CATHERINE JOYCE NASH MORGAN, 88, of Huntington, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Tommy Jeffrey. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born May 9, 1932, in Barboursville, a daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson and Roberta Dillon Nash. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. “Jackie” Morgan Sr.; son, Paul J. Morgan Jr.; sisters, Lorene Sizemore, Janice Mills and Freda Benson; brothers, Thomas Nash Jr. and Gary Nash. She is survived by her daughters, Marsha Ann Morgan, April L. Henderson and Jill S. Walker (Butch Blankenship); son, John A. “Gus” Morgan (Valerie); sister, Adelia Horne; brothers, Charles and Jude Nash; grandchildren, Jeremy K. Henderson (Jan Mitchell), Myles Morgan, Courtney R. Sullivan (John) and Veronica R. Morgan; great-grandchildren, Makinlee, Colton and Willow Sullivan. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

