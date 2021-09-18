CATHI LYNN MOUNT, 60, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Bennie C. Ashworth Jr. and Geraldine Powers Ashworth. She is survived by her three children, Jerod Mount and Laura, Jacob Mount and Keria, and Jenna Mount. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Walker and Wyatt Mount, that she loved dearly. She is the sister of David Ashworth and Karen and Kelly Shaw and Loren. She had many family and friends that she held near to her heart. She was a Cabell County school secretary for over 30 years when she retired in 2020. She was a lifelong member of Chestnut Grove Missionary Church. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

